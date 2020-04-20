Statehouse leadership announced Monday that the Maryland General Assembly will not reconvene for a special session in late May.
Lawmakers had initially planned to reconvene for a brief period at that time, after adjourning March 18 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Sine Day, or the end of session, was initially scheduled for April 6.
Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore) and House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore County) both said in prepared statements on Monday the decision was to protect the health of legislators and those who participate in the process in Annapolis.
"This decision to not meet in May was not taken lightly," Ferguson said in a statement. "This is a matter of balancing the safety of staff, legislators and the public, while ensuring that legislators can continue their daily focus on serving their constituents and public in battling this virus, and preparing for the recovery effort."
Jones added that state legislators are focused on serving their districts during the pandemic.
"Legislators in every community in Maryland are working to help their constituents through this historic pandemic — and that’s where their focus should remain." she said in a statement. "After consulting with health experts, this is the best course of action at this time. We will get through this together — with every branch of government working as a team until we can safely return."
According to a news release, Ferguson and Jones will continue to work with other top lawmakers and state officials as part of the Joint COVID-19 Legislative Workgroup, assembled in March to help the state navigate through the pandemic.
They will also continue to determine whether a special session is needed at a later day and announced the House and Senate will continue meeting as needed.
