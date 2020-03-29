The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange is offering a special enrollment period for health insurance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Until April 15, people who are uninsured can enroll in a Maryland Health Connection plan for health insurance.
The special enrollment period is similar to annual enrollment time that the Health Benefit Exchange runs every year, said Michele Eberle, executive director.
People can visit the exchange’s website or via its mobile application. The period is for people to enroll in new plans, not switch to a different plan, according to the website.
“We always say you never know when something is going to come up where you’re going to need it peace of mind to health insurance,” Eberle said. “And sure enough, here we are with a pandemic, where we know that anyone who has severe symptoms and goes into the ICU and has to be on a respirator that’s going to be a very costly treatment.”
The health benefit exchange is also running a separate enrollment period tied to taxes for those who do not have health insurance.
The COVID-19-related period is faster because people can enroll where the taxes enrollment period requires a person to first file taxes.
