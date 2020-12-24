Maryland has launched an online vaccine dashboard that will track coronavirus vaccinations by region, age group, gender, race and ethnicity.
The data will be available on the Maryland Department of Health website under a vaccine-info tab on its COVID-19 page.
“The insight we take from this vaccination dashboard and all of our data helps inform everything from operations to outreach and communications,” said MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Jinlene Chan. “It is critical to our broader strategic planning and helps us respond appropriately as information continues to develop rapidly.”
According to the dashboard, a total of 10,497 coronavirus vaccinations had been administered in Maryland on Wednesday. That's an increase of more than 2,960 from the previous day and includes 1,198 doses given to African Americans.
In a statement announcing the launch of the dashboard, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said, "We look forward to increasing this number exponentially in the coming weeks.”
The launch of the dashboard comes as Maryland received its first shipment of the vaccine from drug manufacturer Moderna this week following its approval from the Food and Drug Administration last Friday.
Last week, Maryland received and began administering the first doses of vaccine from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, which earned FDA approval for emergency use on Dec. 11.
The new dashboard indicated a total of 1,509 vaccinations had been administered so far to front-line health care workers in the National Capital Region, which includes Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George's and Charles counties.
Most of the people who have received the vaccine so far are female and between the ages of 30-39.
As the distribution of the vaccine expands, the data will reflect the vaccinations being administered in nursing homes and by medical providers outside of hospitals.
