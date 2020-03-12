ANNAPOLIS — No more public testimony will be allowed on public bill hearings, starting Monday, House and Senate leadership announced Thursday.
House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore County) and Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore city) told their respective chambers that only bill sponsors would be allowed testify on bills, starting next week, due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Ferguson said during session Thursday the decision was not easy, but a necessary one to ensure the public health of the Senate, House and all Marylanders.
"This is a moment where we as a body have to lead," Ferguson said.
Jones and Ferguson also announced that all functions, gatherings and other meetings not directly linked to legislative proceedings would be canceled, beginning Friday. Ferguson said on the floor Thursday that included tours of the State Capitol complex.
This story will be updated.
Not taking a 'political' position on this matter, as this consideration would apply to all citizens regardless of political affiliation, ideology etc., but if Public Testimony is suspended, then shouldn't all further considerations of new legislation or modifications to existing legislation (particularly those affecting our Federal and Maryland State Constitutional Rights), impacts on taxes and so forth. We can certainly consider and debate the merits of postponing the 2020 Legislative Session until such time as the complete and expected exercise of democracy can be practiced? Let's discuss. :)
Correct, but my cynical take is "Do they really listen to the public at all or just go thru the motions'?
Agree; had the same thought...
