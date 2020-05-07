The Maryland National Guard will conduct community flyovers, including flying over Frederick, Friday to honor frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers across the state.
A formation of four A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft will conduct the flyovers on Friday as a salute to recognize healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel, as well as those staying at home to “flatten the curve” of the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents can expect a few seconds of noise as the aircraft pass overhead. The planes are scheduled to fly over Frederick at 2 p.m.
The round-the-state flyovers are part of the U.S. Air Force’s OPERATION: AMERICAN RESOLVE and are being conducted in conjunction with regularly scheduled training. The aircraft will flyover local hospitals, nursing homes, food distribution locations, COVID-19 testing sites and other locations throughout the state.
“Our Soldiers and Airmen are proud to serve alongside those on frontlines keeping everyone safe during these challenging times,” said Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen, adjutant general of Maryland. “This day is a small way to show our appreciation to everyone that is doing their part to combat the coronavirus. And to everyone who has been impacted by this pandemic, please know we are in this together and we stand with you.”
Residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover. Citizens should also maintain social distancing and avoid large gatherings.
