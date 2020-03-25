Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland broke 400 as all but two counties report cases.
Cases jumped by 74, from 349 to 423, although the numbers do not include an eighth Frederick County case reported Wednesday morning.
The four new cases in Frederick County are all cases of community spread, according to the Frederick County Health Department.
The four cases are two men in their 50s, a woman in her 40s and a woman who is between the ages of 65 and 69.
All four people are recovering at home.
While Frederick County has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19, the first case, a woman in her 30s, has been cleared.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, all but two counties — Dorchester and Allegany — have confirmed cases of COVID-19. Kent County announced Tuesday they had its first case.
The Kent County case is a man in his 20s who travelled to areas where there were confirmed cases of the disease. He is recovering and home and self-isolation, according to a Kent County press release.
St. Mary's County now has four cases of COVID-19, according to their health department. The county's most recent case is a man in his 60s who likely contracted the disease through international travel.
(4) comments
Wall
You & FCPS Principal are inbreds
Trump claimed his campaign trail pledge to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border would also aid in containing the coronavirus, tweeting the structure is “Going up fast” and “We need the Wall more than ever!”
Build a Wail
