Frederick Health and ReHab COVID cases (copy)
Buy Now

The Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center located on North Place off of West Patrick Street in Frederick.

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Nursing homes can now allow limited outdoor visitors, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday.

Nursing homes can also resume limited communal dining and small group activities as long they follow public health protocols like wearing face coverings, social distancing and that visitors and staff are screened for symptoms of the novel coronavirus whenever they enter the nursing home, according to a news release.

Facilities can only start loosening some restrictions if no resident or staff member has recently tested positive, and no new cases have been reported in the nursing home in the last 14 days.

Staff must also have adequate personal protective equipment and weekly retesting of staff members is required after universal testing was previously mandated at all the state's nursing homes, according to the release.

There are active COVID-19 cases currently at 107 facilities in the state.

Follow Steve Bohnel on Twitter: @Steve_Bohnel

Tags

Steve Bohnel is the county government reporter for the Frederick News-Post. He can be reached at sbohnel@newspost.com. He graduated from Temple University, with a journalism degree in May 2017, and is a die-hard Everton F.C. fan.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!