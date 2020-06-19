Nursing homes can now allow limited outdoor visitors, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday.
Nursing homes can also resume limited communal dining and small group activities as long they follow public health protocols like wearing face coverings, social distancing and that visitors and staff are screened for symptoms of the novel coronavirus whenever they enter the nursing home, according to a news release.
Facilities can only start loosening some restrictions if no resident or staff member has recently tested positive, and no new cases have been reported in the nursing home in the last 14 days.
Staff must also have adequate personal protective equipment and weekly retesting of staff members is required after universal testing was previously mandated at all the state's nursing homes, according to the release.
There are active COVID-19 cases currently at 107 facilities in the state.
