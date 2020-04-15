No Maryland residents diagnosed with COVID-19 were released from isolation in the last 24 hours as the state reports an additional 560 cases.
The state now has 10,032 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In the same period of time, the Maryland Department of Health reported 47 new deaths from the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. Another 64 deaths in the state are likely caused by the disease. Wednesday had the highest number of reported deaths to date.
The state has a total of 349 deaths, although the state numbers do not include 10 deaths reported by the Montgomery County Health Department or 11 reported by the Carroll County Health Department.
Baltimore is now reporting more than 1,000 cases with 25 confirmed deaths. Montgomery County cases are nearing 2,000 with 45 confirmed deaths. Prince George's County continues to have the most cases with 2,516 and 65 deaths.
Frederick County has 445 cases, according to the Frederick County Health Department. This is three higher than reported by the state department.
The county now has 20 deaths with another 7 probable deaths from COVID-19.
Of the 349 deaths, the Maryland Department of Health did not know the county locations for 93.
Gov. Larry Hogan will have a press conference at 2:30 p.m. to give updates on the COVID-19 pandemic.
This story will be updated.
(1) comment
So sorry for the loved ones affected.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.