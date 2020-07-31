Maryland climbed back over 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases Friday, marking the third time in the last week the state has surpassed that dire benchmark.
There were 1,169 new infections over the last 24 hours, according to the Maryland Department of Health. That's smaller than the increase reported last Saturday (1,288), which was the largest since May 19. But it was larger than the one reported Monday (1,128).
Maryland has not regularly reported more than 1,000 daily cases since early May when some of the largest numbers of the pandemic were reported.
There are now 88,346 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland. That includes 2,986 in Frederick County.
The number of cases in the county rose by 22 from the previous day.
Current hospitalizations also continued to rise, climbing for a fourth consecutive day to 590 overall. That's an increase of five from the previous day and matches the number of new deaths reported.
The death toll in Maryland from the novel coronavirus now stands at 3,362. In Frederick County, it remained at 114.
There were four virus-related deaths reported in the county in July. There have been nine fatalities in the county due to COVID-19 since June 10.
The number of patients in intensive care across the state dipped from 139 to 128 over the last 24 hours.
More than 28,000 coronavirus tests were conducted over that same time frame, and just over 16,000 previously tested samples came back negative.
Maryland's seven-day rolling positivity rate fell slightly to 4.54 percent. In Frederick County, it climbed almost a quarter of a percentage point from 2.59 percent to 2.77 percent, as roughly 16.4 percent of county residents have now been tested.
With almost 265,000 residents, Frederick County has less than one-seventh of the cases of Prince George's County (22,416) and less than a third of cases of both Baltimore County (11,818) and Baltimore City (11,192).
Prince George's County has almost 5,000 more confirmed cases than any other county or jurisdiction in Maryland. Montgomery County is second with 17,568.
A total of 12,593 Maryland residents have been hospitalized by COVID-19, and 5,689 have been released from isolation since the pandemic began.
It is worrisome to see the infection rate go up. As far as the testing it really doesn't matter unless everyone gets tested, except to prove whether you currently are or have been infected.
