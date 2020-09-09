There were fewer than 400 new coronavirus cases in Maryland for the second consecutive day, according to the state health department.
The number of cases across the state went up by 336 Wednesday from the previous day, marking just the third time since July 6 the number fell below 400.
On Tuesday, the state reported 356 new COVID-19 cases.
The smaller increases over the last two days brings the total number of confirmed cases in Maryland to 113,575. That includes 3,642 in Frederick County.
There was an increase of four cases in the county over the past 24 hours and no related deaths for a fourth consecutive day.
Across the state, there were nine related deaths, bringing the overall total in Maryland to 3,672 since the pandemic began.
Meanwhile, there were small increases statewide for current hospitalizations (five) and the seven-day rolling positivity rate (.02 percent).
There are 370 Maryland residents currently hospitalized by COVID-19, including 95 in intensive care.
The number of patients in intensive care dipped by seven from the previous day.
At Frederick Health Hospital, two more COVID-19 patients were admitted, bringing the total number to three, including one in intensive care.
As the state conducted almost 10,000 tests over the past 24 hours, the positivity rate ticked higher from 3.68 percent to 3.70 percent.
In Frederick County, it rose by a similar margin from 3 percent to 3.03 percent.
The county’s rate of new cases per 100,000 residents also increased from 7.16 to 7.32. It’s the second straight day the number has risen.
The State Board of Education said that number needs to be five or less in order to expand in-person learning.
Meanwhile, the rate of new cases across the state per 100,000 residents fell from 10.95 to 10.34.
