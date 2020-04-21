Maryland saw its deadliest 24 hours during the COVID-19 pandemic as the state reported Tuesday that 68 people died from the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.
The state has lost 584 residents to COVID-19, with another 68 deaths likely attributed to the disease.
Maryland is 13th in the country in terms of cases and deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The jump in deaths includes two Frederick County cases, according to the Maryland Department of Health. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Frederick County had 29 deaths, according to the Frederick County Health Department, not 28 as reported by the state health department.
The state health department does not have data available for 108 of the 584 deaths. It is likely that some of the deaths are in Carroll, Howard and Kent counties, where the local health departments are reporting higher death counts.
Maryland now has 14,193 cases, an increase of 509 in 24 hours. This is a much smaller increase than between Sunday and Monday, where cases rose by 854.
Hospitalization continue to increase, with 144 residents now hospitalized due to COVID-19. There are currently 1,433 Marylanders hospitalized, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
Of the 1,433 hospitalized residents, 907 are in acute care units and 526 are in intensive care units. The information is not broken down by hospital.
According to a fiscal year 2018 report from the Maryland Health Care Commission, the state has a total of 9,562 acute care beds, which includes psychiatric, obstetric and pediatric.
Frederick Health Hospital had a total of 257 in fiscal year 2018, according to the report.
There were 1,211 critical care beds across the state in fiscal year 2018, including 18 at Frederick Health Hospital, according to the report.
Maryland now has 930 residents who have been released from isolation, an increase of 13.
(6) comments
dr dumpo is definitely correct it's time to open her back up again.
Pro lifers abandoning and marginalizing our elderly residents deaths in local nursing homes isn’t MAGA it’s betrayal
Some on the right view elderly Americans as collateral damage which is why elderly are now fleeing to the left
How many deaths in nursing homes and other adult care/living facilities?
How many in the current count died due to an exisiting condition outlined in the top 15 mortality medical reason codes?
The numbers don't track. 0 deaths reported yesterday and 218 today (https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2020/national/coronavirus-us-cases-deaths/). Either way, still an extremely small portion of the population. Reported cases are leveling off, reported deaths are inaccurate and probably include those that didn't actually die of Covid, no specific locality data. Based on data be shared, continued restrictions remain excessive. And I'd be curious; of those who say the drive lift restrictions puts money over public health, how many of you are being paid in some way (working from home, not working but still getting paid, state PLUS federal unemployment)? Easy to say "stay at home" when you still have money rolling in.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.