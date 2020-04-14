Maryland once again experienced its deadliest day in terms of COVID-19, as the the Maryland Department of Health reported an additional 40 deaths due to the disease in a 24-hour period.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, 302 Maryland residents have died from the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. This does not include a death in Carroll County bringing the total to at least 303.
The deadliest day for COVID-19 in Maryland comes two days into the state's most dangerous week. In a press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said that the state's most dangerous time in COVID-19 could be the past weekend and current week.
In the same 24-hour period, 10 times the amount of people died from COVID-19 than were released from isolation, which means it had been three days since they experienced symptoms and at least seven days since the initial onset of symptoms. Only four Maryland residents were released from isolation in 24 hours. A total of 607 people are considered recovered in the state.
There are 9,472 cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 536 in 24 hours. The increase is smaller than the previous day, which saw 711 new cases. And while the decrease in new cases is good, it is unclear if this is a sign of a slow in the amount of cases.
The state health department also reported a case increase in the 500s on Sunday before the numbers jumped back up on Monday.
And case increases each day are still higher than what the state reported in the beginning of the month. Increases are due to both more testing and more people contracting the disease.
The state reported that 147 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the 24-hour period.
(9) comments
I just wish the interns at the FNP would quit calling it a "disease" and refer to it what it is, a "virus." The difference between the two has been pointed out to them here more than once, but they just don't get it. Continuous bogus referencing by those kids.
Lets get this economy back up and running. We over estimated deaths majorly. Lets get back on track.
I wonder how much longer the American people will cooperate with the stay-at-home order before they start opening it up on their own? Then I wonder what the consequences will be under a police state or martial law?
Remember Kent State?
We need to first wipe out the dog and pony show going on in DC... We may have a chance then.
Already starting to see pushback in Michigan, where the governor said you can go to Walmart for groceries, but you can't buy grass seed while you are there. Her over reach is facing a protest at the state capital.
Economy ain't no good to dead people. In just the last seven days Marylanders are being infected at the rate of 731 per day and dying at the rate of 28 per day. Most infections are transmitted by people who are asymptomatic and don't even know they are spreading the virus. You wanna go out in that blizzard of death, have at it. I'll just sit home and percolate while reading the obits. Economy's gone anyway...
I can take my chances in the "death blizzard". It's killed off about .00005% of Maryland so far. It won't even end up taking out 1%, not even .01%. You are free to stay in, but don't create laws to force others to stay in.
Would you feel the same if you learned that you had it and infected your and other's families?? You may be toxic and not know it, just saying...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.