Maryland saw its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since early July on Wednesday as the state continued its momentum against the novel coronavirus.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 414 new cases, the smallest increase since July 6 (272) and the first time the number of new cases has dipped below 500 in a little more than a month.
The falling case numbers were the latest sign of progress the state has made against the virus amid record-low positivity rates, a steady rise in testing and a relatively low number of new deaths.
There are now 101,649 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland, according to MDH. That number includes 3,267 in Frederick County.
The number of cases in the county went up by 20 from the previous day.
As almost 14,000 coronavirus tests were administered by the state over the last 24 hours, the seven-day rolling positivity rate remained virtually unchanged, ticking up by .01 percent from its record low Tuesday to 3.22 percent, according to state data.
In Frederick County, the positivity rate nudged higher by the same amount to 2.06 percent.
The death toll in the county stayed at 114 for the 21st consecutive day, while it rose by 11 statewide to 3,522.
Meanwhile, current hospitalizations increased for the second consecutive day, rising by 22 to 475.
Current hospitalizations have remained below 500 for the past week after spending most of the preceding three weeks above that level.
There are 107 patients in intensive care across the state, an increase of five over the last 24 hours.
At Frederick Health Hospital, there have been no COVID-19 patients in intensive care for more than a week.
The number of coronavirus patients at the hospital went from six to eight between Monday and Tuesday.
