Maryland reported significant progress Monday against the novel coronavirus, with nearly all of the key indicators showing their best results over the last month or longer.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 503 new COVID-19 cases. That's the lowest number of new cases since July 13 when 418 were reported.
It also marks the fourth time in the last week that the number of new cases has fallen below 600. Over a 16-day span, from the middle of July to the first week of August, the state exceeded that number every day.
Meanwhile, the state's seven-day rolling positivity rate fell to its lowest level of the pandemic, dropping by .15 of a percentage point to 3.27 percent despite almost 29,000 tests being administered statewide over the last 24 hours.
In Frederick County, the positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average of positive results as a percentage of all tests, dropped from 2.03 percent to 1.98 percent. That's the sixth-best in the state, with Kent County (.94 percent) on the Eastern Shore leading the way. Carroll County is at 1.5 percent.
Among younger people, the positivity rate for Maryland residents under 35 has fallen by 40 percent since July 23, according to data released by Gov. Larry Hogan's office.
Across the 24 jurisdictions in Maryland, the positivity rate is below 5 percent in 23 of them. Only Prince George's County, which leads the state in the number of confirmed cases by a wide margin (24,654), has a positivity rate above 5 percent.
Baltimore city (4.02 percent) and Baltimore County (3.41 percent) were two of five jurisdictions to report a record-low positivity rate Monday.
Current hospitalizations also dropped off sharply, falling by 40 from the previous day, to 435 overall. That's the fewest people in the hospital since July 17 when the number stood at 434.
There are 106 patients in intensive care, which is the lowest since March 29. That's nine fewer than the previous day.
At Frederick Health Hospital, there were five COVID-19 patients, and none of them were in intensive care as of Sunday.
The death toll in Maryland ticked up by two to 3,504. That's the smallest number of new deaths reported since March 28.
In Frederick County, the number of deaths remained unchanged for the 19th consecutive day. It held steady at 114. There has been only one death reported in the county since July 4 and seven since June 15.
Hogan lauded all of the positive numbers in a statement, saying, "Thanks to our early and aggressive actions and the continued vigilance of the people of Maryland, all of our key health metrics continue to steadily decline and we are doing much better than most of the rest of the country.
“I want to thank the people of our state for helping us keep Maryland safely open for business by practicing physical distancing, wearing masks, and avoiding travel to hot spots.”
There are now 100,715 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland, according to the state. That includes 3,231 in Frederick County, which is 15 more than the previous day.
