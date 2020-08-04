Maryland reported its fewest number of daily COVID-19 infections in a week.
Although the 710 new cases reported Tuesday by the Maryland Department of Health represented the smallest increase since July 28 (648), the rise was still greater than what the state experienced through much of June and early July when the daily average of new cases was below 500.
The state has reported more than 600 new infections for 15 consecutive days.
There are now 91,854 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland, including 3,016 in Frederick County.
The number of new cases in the county went up by six from the previous day, and there were no new deaths in the county for the seventh straight day as the number remained at 114.
In Maryland, the death toll ticked up by seven to 3,396 overall.
Meanwhile, current hospitalizations fell for a third consecutive day, dropping by one to 547 overall.
However, the number of state residents in intensive care went up by two to 137.
At Frederick Health Hospital, there were five COVID-19 patients, including three in intensive care, as of Monday, the county health department said.
There were more than 16,000 tests conducted statewide over the last 24 hours and nearly 11,000 (10,999) have come back negative.
The state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate nudged slightly higher from 4.36 percent to 4.44 percent.
In Frederick County, the positivity rate dipped from 2.13 to 2.02 percent, which is the second lowest of the pandemic. On July 10, the positivity rate in the county was 1.98.
The county has now tested slightly more than 17 percent of its roughly 265,000 residents.
Prince George’s County still has the most cases in the state with 23,082. Montgomery (17,910) and Baltimore (12,525) counties and Baltimore city (11,884) are the only other jurisdictions in Maryland with more than 10,000 cases.
Since the pandemic began, a total of 12,888 state residents have been hospitalized by the virus and 5,740 have been released from isolation.
