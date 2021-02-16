New COVID-19 infections in Maryland plummeted to their lowest level in nearly four months Tuesday, as the state continued to push back against the novel coronavirus.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 516 new COVID-19 infections. That's the fewest number since Oct. 21 (497).
However, the number of new cases was skewed a bit since the state reported fewer than 10,000 test results for the first time since early September. Maryland has typically been reporting well over 20,000 test results per day since the beginning of October.
In another sign of progress, the seven-day rolling positivity rate in Frederick County dropped below 5 percent for the first time since Nov. 10. It now stands at 4.66 percent, remaining a bit higher than the statewide positivity rate of 4.23 percent.
"There are probably multiple factors at play contributing to our decreasing case counts. One would be that we're further removed from the holidays, and our cold weather is probably keeping people separated as well," said Rissah Watkins, the director of planning, assessment and communications for the Frederick County Health Department. "We hope the trend continues."
Watkins said it's still too early for the two-dose coronavirus vaccine to be making a noticeable impact on the case numbers.
"Full immunity comes around two weeks after the second dose. So, it will take time to see that impact in the community," she said.
There have now been more than 30,000 first doses of the vaccine administered into arms in the county and 12,377 second doses.
Across Maryland, more than 900,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in a state of roughly 6 million people. That includes 655,277 first doses and 253,702 second doses.
There are now 372,221 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland. That includes 16,481 confirmed cases in Frederick County.
There were 30 coronavirus-related deaths across the state reported Tuesday, bringing the overall number to 7,430 since the start of the pandemic. None of the new deaths occurred in Frederick County, which has a death toll of 254.
Virus-related hospitalizations in Maryland fell to their lowest level since late November at 1,110. That includes 293 in intensive care.
At Frederick Health Hospital, there were 41 COVID-19 patients, including eight in intensive care as of Monday.
