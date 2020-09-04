As Maryland moved into its next phase of reopening Friday, the state reported its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly a month.
The Maryland Department of Health reported there were 819 new cases, which is the largest increase since they shot up by 922 on Aug. 9.
Most of the key metrics showed increases as well, and Frederick County suffered its 119th death attributed to the novel coronavirus, a woman in her 90's with underlying health conditions.
It marked the fifth COVID-19 death in the county in the last two weeks after 22 consecutive days without one.
The total number of confirmed cases in the state rose to 110,831, including 3,562 in Frederick County.
Confirmed cases in the county went up by 30 over the last 24 hours.
There were also rises in the number of statewide deaths (11), current hospitalizations (13), the seven-day rolling positivity rate (.07 percent) and one of the newest metrics the state and county are now reporting, the rate of new coronavirus cases (.55).
Right now, the rate of new coronavirus cases is 6.55 in Frederick County per 100,000 residents.
This metric is expected to heavily influence when schools can reopen for in-person instruction. The State Board of Education has said that in-person instruction can begin only when the seven-day positivity rate is below five and the seven-day case rate drops to five or fewer per 100,000 residents.
At the moment, Maryland only meets one of those criteria with the seven-day positivity rate at 3.48 percent.
COVID-19 has now claimed the lives of 3,645 Maryland residents.
There are 395 currently hospitalized by the virus, including 108 in intensive care. That's four fewer patients in the ICU than the previous day.
At Frederick Health Hospital, there are four COVID-19 patients, including one in intensive care.
Meanwhile, the county's seven day rolling positivity rate, an average of positive results as a percentage of all tests rose from 2.23 percent to 2.33 percent.
There were nearly 30,000 coronavirus tests administered statewide, and more than 13,000 tests came back negative over the last 24 hours.
At 5 p.m. Friday, the state moved into Phase Three of Gov. Larry Hogan's Roadmap to Recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
All business were allowed to reopen, including movie theaters and live-entertainment venues, with certain restrictions and health protocols in place.
(3) comments
It's up it's down. Same story, different day
Wear a mask and wash your hands.
[ninja]
Woohoo....phase 3....now we will see the real stupidity come out in the ‘Muricans.
And wear your dammmmmed mask OVER your nose! How hard is it?
