Maryland’s seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 fell to its lowest point of the pandemic Wednesday, as the state tried to regain the upper hand in its fight against the novel coronavirus.
The Maryland Department of Health reported that the positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average of positive results as a percentage of all tests, dropped from 4.44 percent to a new low of 4.05 percent over the last 24 hours.
The state said there were 572 new infections over that same span of time, which marks the first time in 16 days the number of daily cases fell below 600.
In Frederick County, the positivity rate fell to an all-time low of 1.63 percent. There were four new cases reported in the county from the previous day, marking one of the smallest increases in new cases in almost a month.
The falling positivity rate comes among a surge of new testing, as the state administered almost 22,000 tests in the last 24 hours despite some community-based sites being closed due to Tropical Storm Isaias.
More than 9,000 tests came back negative since 10 a.m. Tuesday.
There are now 92,426 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland. That includes 3,020 in Frederick County.
Across the state, more than half the new cases (50.7 percent) are people under 40, as the virus continues to take aim at the younger population.
Although the number of current hospitalizations rose, ending three straight days of declines, the number of state residents in intensive care fell.
There are 555 currently hospitalized because of COVID-19 in Maryland, which is eight more than the previous day. The total number of intensive-care patients is 134, which is three fewer than the number reported Tuesday.
At Frederick Health Hospital, there were nine COVID-19 patients, including two in intensive care, as of Tuesday.
The death toll in Maryland pushed past 3,400, as six more were reported Wednesday. That brings the total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 in the state to 3,402.
There were no related deaths in Frederick County for an eighth consecutive day. The number remained at 114. There has only been one death reported in the county since July 4.
The state has now administered 1,332,181 tests for the virus and 889,969 have come back negative.
Almost 13,000 Maryland residents have been hospitalized by the virus, and a total of 5,749 have been released from isolation since the pandemic began.
