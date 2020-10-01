Maryland reported no new COVID-19 deaths Thursday for the first time since March 28.
"This encouraging milestone is a tribute to the incredibly heroic efforts of our doctors, nurses and health-care workers on the front lines, and the courage and perseverance Marylanders have demonstrated in response to this unprecedented challenge," Gov. Larry Hogan said in a press release hailing the achievement.
"We have lost more than 3,800 of our fellow Marylanders to this virus, and we mourn with their families. As we continue on our road to recovery, it is absolutely critical for all of us to remain vigilant."
Hogan's point was underscored by the Maryland Department of Health reporting 785 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the highest daily increase statewide since Sept. 12 (809).
The increase brings the total number of confirmed cases in Maryland to 125,510, including 4,117 in Frederick County.
New cases in the county went up by 29, marking the highest daily increase since Sept. 15 (29).
Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling positivity rate ticked higher on the state and county levels.
Across the state, it rose from 2.68 percent to 2.88 percent, while in the county it climbed from 2.49 percent to 2.59 percent.
Current hospitalizations fell by three to 331 statewide, and the number of patients in intensive care also dropped by three to 74.
At Frederick Health Hospital, there were six COVID-19 patients and two in intensive care for a second consecutive day.
Frederick County has now tested a little more than 28 percent of its residents.
The average number of cases per 100,000 residents stood at 7.16 in the county and 8.1 in the state.
That metric will guide school reopenings. The State Board of Education said the number of cases per 100,000 needs to be five or less for in-person learning to expand.
