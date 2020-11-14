Maryland has crashed through a dismal record: The state has reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day for the first time.
On Saturday, the state reported 2,321 new cases, an increase from the 1,870 cases the day prior.
Hospitalizations increased by seven, bringing the state's total to 921. Hospitalizations have not been this high since the beginning of June.
The state also reported 20 new deaths, none of which were in Frederick County. Its new death toll is 4,144.
Frederick County recorded a high number of COVID-19 cases once again Saturday, with 54. Hospitalizations also increased to 23 beds in use, the most the county has seen since May.
This all comes as new cases in the U.S. continue to break records. Today, 181,194 new cases were reported.
