Maryland reported 554 new COVID-19 infections Monday.
While still a significant increase, it's considerably smaller than the one reported Sunday (925), which was the largest rise in new cases since May 30 (1,027).
There were 17 new cases reported in Frederick County by the Maryland Department of Health. That's a slightly smaller increase than the one reported Sunday (22).
As the novel coronavirus continues to rampage throughout much of the country, Maryland maintains a tenuous grip on the public-health crisis.
There are now 78,685 confirmed cases in the state — 2,739 of which are in Frederick County.
For the second consecutive day and the eighth time in the last 10 days, the state reported fewer than 10 confirmed deaths due to the virus in a 24-hour cycle. There were five reported between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday, bringing the overall total to 3,252.
In Frederick County, the death toll remained at 113 for a 16th consecutive day.
Current hospitalizations rose for the third consecutive day and fifth time in the last week. The state reported Monday that 463 hospital beds were presently in use. That's 14 more than the previous day.
The number of patients in intensive care increased by five to 136.
Meanwhile, the state will likely have conducted a million coronavirus tests by the end of the week.
It reported 14,755 were conducted over the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests administered in Maryland to 958,608.
There were a record 28,899 tests conducted between Saturday and Sunday, according to the state.
The testing has produced a statewide positivity rate of 4.5 percent over the last seven days. That's .04 percent higher than the previous day.
