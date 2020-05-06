Marylanders may only have to wait one more week until the stay-at-home order, put in place by Gov. Larry Hogan in March, is lifted. But students won’t be returning this school year.
Hogan announced Wednesday afternoon during a press conference that due to a downward trend in the number of hospitalizations from the previous week, and ICU numbers plateauing, the state may be able to enter Stage One of the recovery plan.
“If these trends continue into next week, we will be ready to lift the stay-at-home order and to begin stage one,” Hogan said. “That would mean the reopening of certain types of businesses and lower risk community, religious, and quality of life activities.”
State Schools Superintendent Karen Salmon announced during the same press conference that all Maryland Public Schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.
“I am convinced this is the appropriate decision in order to continue to protect the health and safety of our students, educators, staff and all members of school communities throughout Maryland,” Salmon said.
Distance learning will continue and the Maryland State Department of Education will release “Maryland Together: Recovery Plan for Education,” a comprehensive plan for long-term recovery that will offer guidance to local school districts on various topics including how to begin reopening school buildings.
Salmon said it is unlikely at this point that the reopening of schools will be included in the first stage of the governor’s plan. However, different scenarios of reentry could be included in the second or third stages.
Salmon also touched on graduation for high school seniors. Decisions regarding commencement ceremonies will be made by local superintendents and school boards, Salmon said, but reiterated that school districts must follow and remain in compliance with the governor’s executive orders regardless of how and when they decide to honor the class of 2020.
The governor did announce an ease in restrictions on some outdoor activities on Wednesday.
Beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, the list of safe outdoor activities will be expanded to include golf, tennis, boating, fishing and camping. State parks will also be reopened, including all state beaches, for walking and exercise, and playgrounds.
Hogan warned though that it is important that residents continue to practice social distancing and follow public health guidance.
“Marylanders have made incredible sacrifices in recent weeks, and because of that, thousands of lives have been saved,” Hogan said. “However, it will remain critical ... that you continue to take actions to keep yourself and your fellow Marylanders safe.”
(18) comments
If someone flys in from out of state are they required to quarantine for 14 days? How is that enforced?
“Marylanders have made incredible sacrifices in recent weeks, and because of that, thousands of lives have been saved"
The victory laps are starting and we now have a baseline of daily acceptable deaths when the next pandemic hits. And when the next one comes your daily lives and economic future will depend solely on the person/s who inputs the data and interprets what prediction models tell them. That person/s will become the most powerful person or people in America/world.
We can camp. State parks will be open for walking etc. How about camping at state parks?
Here is the official MD guidance on outdoor activities: https://bit.ly/2W9hoqd. Since you ask about camping in particular:
"CAMPING
Effective Thursday, May 7, at 7 a.m., DNR will begin accepting reservations for overnight tent and RV camping in state forests, parks, and other campgrounds, however:
Campers must be with immediate family members or people with which they reside.
Guidance on social distancing must be followed.
No parties or reservations for more than 10 people will be granted for any one site.
Reservations for cabin rentals will not be accepted at this time, however DNR will begin to consider protocols for accepting reservations again in the near future.
Reopening will likely proceed on a gradual or regional basis based on guidance from the Maryland Department of Health."
Many thanks, Jleftwich. I watched the news conference and was confused. Next step is to break out my camping gear, take the Harley off the trickle charger, and head for "that s house of an eastern shore". (quote from Willie Don)
Wait a minute. If I "head out on the highway, lookin' for adventure" am I violating the stay at home order?
Not if you're born to be wild Bosco -- then you're exempt.
Parks have been opened for walks before...trails were overrun.
No vaccine....mutated version out there, too many idiots that simply cannot do the right thing. This will not end well.
Life is for living my friend, you take risks everyday. Just take the proper precautions and follow health officials. Staying in quarantine will kill many more, the stay at home order was never intended to last until a vaccine is found, only to flatten the curve and avoid healthcare facilities and resources from being overburdened.
Fingers crossed that people can police themselves.
You can’t take proper precautions if ALL don’t take proper precautions and are running around undiagnosed and without wearing a mask, invading your space. Almost half of those infected are not 80 years old as my wife and I and others over 60 are. And one lung full or touch is all it takes. You may not care if you or your family and friends get infected but I and 70% of American citizens do.
Glad to see you agree with reason for once. He said live life if you are following the rules. Don't live in the basement, get out and back to supporting the economy but keep a safe distance, wear a mask for now, and be nice. It's not that hard
👍🏻
Oh just shut up staying home will kill more. How? Are you an expert? I work with experts who all think what you say is bunk.
You have a 99.7% chance this won't affect you negatively. Relax.
About 5% have been effected, 95% left to go. It won’t stop spreading until a vaccine is available and/or herd immunity is reached, which is 70% minimum so I’ve heard.
I heard that we can say what we want without saying anything, or did I just read that?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.