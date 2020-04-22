Maryland saw another 47 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 631.
It is a smaller increase than was reported Tuesday, which was Maryland's deadliest day in terms of reported deaths. However, 47 new deaths is still one of the highest increases seen in the state since the pandemic began.
Combined with those reported Tuesday, it is Maryland's deadliest 48 hours.
Maryland also saw an increase of 582 confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total case count to 14,775. This number does not include some reported cases in multiple counties.
There were also 167 more people hospitalized, with 1,433 residents currently hospitalized. Of the 1,433, 905 were in acute care and 527 in intensive care.
Nearly 1,000 people have been released from isolation.
In addition to the 631 deaths, there are 67 probable deaths being reported that are likely from COVID-19.
But of the 631 deaths, the state does not have data available for 100 of them. It is unclear if the 11 deaths in Frederick County not reported by the state are part of that 100 or if they have not yet been reported by the state.
The state has also not included some deaths in Carroll and Howard counties.
There can be lags in reporting between the state and county health departments, said spokesman Charlie Gischlar. Counties may update throughout the day while the Maryland Department of Health reports daily at 10 a.m.
"Some data on deaths may be unavailable due to the time lag between the death, typically reported by a hospital or other facility, and the submission of the complete death certificate. When the death certificate is complete, the data is updated," Gischlar said in an email.
The high number of new deaths is a likely sign that the state is not yet ready to reopen. Dr. Randall Culpepper with the Frederick County Health Department told the News-Post Tuesday that the state was still in an acceleration phase.
For the state to determine if it hit its peak, there needs to be 14 consecutive days of decreases in cases and deaths, Culpepper said. Once those two weeks pass, the state can look back and see that it has hit the peak.
Federal guidelines also suggest a 14-day decrease in hospitalizations before the state can reopen, Gov. Larry Hogan previously said.
(5) comments
Earlier I posted a comment asking about number of patients at Frederick Health Hospital with the coronavirus. I also asked if it was true that nurses and health care providers are being laid off at this hospital because of shortage of other inpatients. Was this post deleted?
Fear tactic, be smart and we'll get through it. Throw away the panic button, I don't have it, I don't know anyone who has it and they don't know anyone who has it. You can get 80% alcohol sanitizer from local distilleries or online. Stay safe but don't panic
You’re a fool. People pay attention to the science. Ignore these naysayers and continue to protect yourself.
I’m sure your words are a comfort to those who have it and those with infected or dead loved ones. It is true we should remain calm, but reporting data is not a fear tactic. Personally, I want news outlets to report the news. I appreciate the information.
I found a definition of "news outlet": "a newspaper, television company or other mass media which publishes news stories. Spreading inaccurate information does not befit a news outlet." The problem is that while some spread inaccurate information, all spread incomplete information. They do not report all the data, and what they do present is sensationalized. Try to find the actual/raw data, think for yourself. "news" or "media" outlets are all biased.
