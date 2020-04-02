Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland increased by at least 346, the largest one-day increase in the state to date.
All counties in Maryland are now reporting cases of the disease after Allegany reported two cases Wednesday. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, there were 2,331 cases of COVID-19. However, these numbers did not include four Frederick County cases and the second Allegany case.
Five more people have died from COVID-19, which brings the state total to 36. Details on the new deaths were not immediately available. Of the 36 deaths, two are Frederick County residents. Frederick County also reported an outbreak of COVID-19 at The Frederick Health and Rehabilitation Center. There were six cases of COVID-19 in the long-term care facility.
The second death in the county is one of the six cases.
Frederick County reported 63 cases, as of 6 p.m. Thursday, an increase of 13 from Wednesday to Thursday.
Approximately 60 percent of cases are in people younger than 50. Just under a third of cases are now considered recovered in Frederick County.
While you all yell scream squabble place blame argue about statistics and blow up at each other supplies of food water and other necessities are becoming scarce. Why are you wasting your time and energy arguing with morons when you should be preparing. This could be like the great depression. Get your act together. Focus on action and not bickering in this adult kindergarten of the comments section. It’s really quite disconcerting to see all the wasting of time. Don’t come knocking on my door when you don’t have portable water and you run out of food
The US Navy has fired the commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, Navy leaders announced Thursday afternoon.
Capt. Brett Crozier, the carrier's CO, wrote a letter pleading with the Navy to take action to evacuate the ship amid a serious coronavirus outbreak, and that letter leaked to the media.
My mom has cancer and is hospitalized at FMH. She’s on a covid floor because she was tested for covid when she arrived in the ER, I guess because she had a fever. At any rate, we can’t visit her and she is very, very ill. This is a nightmare. I do appreciate the kind and caring staff at FMH.
Republicans did, not Democrats.
Yes there will be a ‘White House’ press briefing on the coronavirus, this evening . Trump will lead by declaring some ridiculous proclamation, like the monarch butterfly will no longer be able to migrate from the southern hemisphere to America. He’ll deploying the US Army’s Butterfly Battalion. Then finding blame on some vulnerable group that his ‘cult’ will rally around, “it’s their fault”. Follow by Pence congratulating Trump on his great leadership. Concluding with questions, but no answers but plenty of bombastic untruths, “the press is mean to me.” No useful information, nothing of substance. Don’t forget to wear your mask
You mean you still watch them?
More GOP ghetto rigged response to a pandemic.
FEMA told the House Oversight Committee this week that most of the 100,000 ventilators that President Trump promised for the fight against coronavirus won’t be available until June.
Don't expect them in June. Don't expect any TP in June either.
"Maryland Sees Highest One-Day Jump in Covid=19 Cases" Gosh, I wonder if this has anything to do with increased testing? Duh!!!
I agree we shouldn’t be doing more testing to help hide Trump’s complicity
The CDC is saying absolutely do not wash these masks, they, like gloves should be used once and thrown away.
Jan 22
Trump repeatedly emphasized that everything was “under control” and that the virus would just “disappear” in warmer months
It also said a miracle cure was just around the corner. It saw "amazing things". Other than Melania's breasts I can't imagine what could have evoked that statement.
It will soon disappear.
As this crisis escalates and hits closer to home it would be informative to know how well prepared Frederick County is and if there is anything the residents sitting on the sidelines can do to help.
Without doubt I am sure the local government leaders are doing everything possible, within their abilities, to help prepare. What can the residents do? Soon this may be a more important local story than a national story. Can effective masks be made at home for the general public to use? Lots of questions.
Yes, first and foremost we should all be wearing masks when going out in public, especially to more crowded places like grocery stores. The aversion to masks in this country is astounding and will cause a much higher sick count than needed. You can make masks at home, there are plenty of tutorials on YouTube. You can make a few and have them on rotation, throw them in the washer or hamper after you get home.
vodalone - did you bother to the read the article in today's FNP that disputes your claim?
hayduke
She was informative somewhat. You tube does have tutorials. Actually they have one made out of paper towels. But for auxiliary hospital use they have some that are a little more complicated but not super hard to make.
No, but I'm not referring to the surgical masks or N95 masks, I'm referring to home made masks made out of different materials which can be washed. Are you disputing detergent and bleach doesn't kill the virus?
I would recommend you checkout the county website. The county has been reporting on local plans, actions, and recommendations for more then a month to address the Coronavirus. Also See FNP for the past two months they have been reporting on county instructions regularly.
https://frederickcountymd.gov/
Here’s some other county sites that may be helpful to you.
http://www.fnppodcasts.com/frederick-uncut
https://frederickcountymd.gov/1225/FCG-TV
BECAUSE results are coming in at the same time.. Misleading here.
