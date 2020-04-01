Thirty-one Maryland residents have died from COVID-19, an increase of at least seven since Tuesday.
One of the deaths is a Frederick County resident in her 90s. At least five of the deaths are from a Carroll County nursing home that experienced an outbreak.
Details about the seven new deaths were not immediately known.
The Maryland Department of Health reported that there were 1,985 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Of those cases, 69 have been released from isolation.
At least 19,218 Maryland residents have been tested for the disease caused by the new coronavirus, although the number does not include pending tests. Of those tests, 17,233 came back negative.
Montgomery and Prince George's counties continue to see the highest number of cases, both in the 400s. All counties but Allegany have reported at least one case.
(10) comments
Disgusting Republican senator Kelly Loeffler admits to millions MORE in stock sales after coronavirus briefing including ditching shares in retailers and buying into company that makes protective equipment as Justice Department launches Senate probe. #LockherUp
I’m satisfied how Trump is handling this crisis.
Vladimir Putin
we have made some of our own masks... with coffee filters
Sorry for venting, but why are we still out of masks??? How pathetic is it that we cannot get masks unless China or Russia sends them to us? Trump recommended wearing scarves. Really.
Mike Lindell (the My Pillow guy) will be making 50,000 masks per day, after converting his manufacturing facilities over. Nobody had to ask him, he volunteered.
I"m not a big Trump fan but let's remember that the REAL reason we don't have these things is because we were told for decades that outsourcing manufacturing to countries like China was the wave of the future. When people (like Trump) questioned the wisdom of that, they were mocked by the globalists. ...it was always a stupid idea that accounted only for the concern of maximizing profits. ...and it wasn't Trump that did that.
That is the truth jakereed, and Ross Perot warned about it back then. He was roundly mocked for saying so at that time also. Approximately half of the US drug supply (API and drug products) is manufactured in China. We haven't manufactured something as old and simple as penicillin in the US for years because it is too expensive to do so. The U.S. federal stockpile of N95 protective face masks was largely depleted during the 2009 swine flu outbreak and was not restocked by either the Obama or Trump administrations. And here we are.
Bad news abounds but the deaths from the Nursing Homes is particularly sad. My children's grandparents died recently. They cherished their last visits. How sad for the families and the victims to not be able to share that love at the end.
Sad to read, but very good reporting. Frederick County data updates regularly would be greatly appreciated. Thank you.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
