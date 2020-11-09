Maryland reported more than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases for a sixth consecutive day Monday, as the state continues to wrestle with a fall resurgence of the novel coronavirus.
Monday’s spike in cases (1,375) was not as high as the ones reported Friday (1,541) or Saturday (1,410). Still, the number of cases represented one of the highest daily rises since the height of the pandemic in the spring.
Monday’s numbers brought the overall number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Maryland to 155,371, including 5,211 in Frederick County.
The county reported 45 new infections Monday, marking the third consecutive day and fourth out of the last five where daily cases have exceeded 40.
The county health department announced that the Frederick County Board of Health will convene one of its biannual meetings in a virtual format at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Board of Health includes the county executive and the County Council with the County Health Officer serving as the executive officer and secretary of the board.
“This week’s meeting will focus on a COVID-19 update and discuss possible regulations,” Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, the county health officer, said in an email to the News-Post.
While the seven-day rolling positivity rate dipped slightly from 4.34 percent to 4.31 percent in Frederick County, the statewide positivity rate jumped above 5 percent (5.05) for the first time since early June.
Statewide hospitalizations surpassed 700 (707) for the first time since June 17, with 168 of those hospitalized in intensive care.
At Frederick Health Hospital, there were 15 coronavirus patients being treated as of Sunday. But none of them were in intensive care.
Maryland reported nine deaths due to the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the overall total in the state to 4,072. The death toll in Frederick County remained unchanged at 132.
Gov. Larry Hogan is scheduled to provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 at 5 p.m. Tuesday from the Governor’s Reception Room at the State House in Annapolis.
