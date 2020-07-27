Maryland exceeded 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the second time in three days Monday, as the state continued to wrestle with a burgeoning number of confirmed cases.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 1,128 new infections Monday. While smaller than Saturday's increase (1,288), it still represents one of the largest increases in almost two months.
Saturday's increase was the largest since May 19 when 1,783 cases were reported. That was Maryland's largest single-day increase of the pandemic.
In Frederick County, the state reported 30 new cases Monday. That's smaller than Saturday's increase (37), which was one of the largest since the end of May, but significantly larger than Sunday's when nine cases were registered.
The overall number of infections in Maryland grew to 84,876, including 2,909 in Frederick County.
There were more than 23,000 coronavirus tests conducted statewide between Sunday and Monday and the seven-day rolling positivity rate climbed from 4.47 percent to 4.61 percent. In Frederick County, it remained unchanged at 3.46 percent.
Meanwhile, there were six deaths reported in Maryland, raising the overall total to 3,315. In Frederick County, it remained at 113 for the 23rd straight day.
While case numbers continue to climb, current hospitalizations across the state fell for the second consecutive day. There are 536 Maryland residents currently hospitalized by COVID-19. That is four fewer than the previous day and includes 145 in intensive care.
There were nine coronavirus patients at Frederick Health Hospital, including three in intensive care, on Sunday.
Most of the confirmed cases are concentrated in Prince George's (21,770) and Montgomery (17,164) counties. Baltimore County and Baltimore City are both over 10,000 cases as well.
More than 770,000 state residents have tested negative for the virus, including almost 16,000 in the last 24 hours.
Since the pandemic began, 12,339 Maryland residents have been hospitalized by the virus and 5,434 have been released from isolation.
