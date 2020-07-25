For the first time since the end of May, Maryland surpassed 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in a 24-hour period.
On Saturday, the state reported 1,288 new positive cases.
After what appeared to be a slowdown, the state has reported an increasing number of cases per day over the past two weeks. Earlier in July, the state was only recording 300 to 400 new cases per day. Saturday's increase follows a reported 930 new cases on Friday.
On Saturday, total hospitalizations also ticked upward by 12 for a total of 545. ICU beds in use increased by 14 and acute beds in use decreased by two.
The state reported 11 new deaths for a total of 3,304. Frederick County remained at 113 confirmed deaths for the 21st straight day.
Thirty-seven new cases were reported in Frederick County, a big increase from the day prior when only new 13 cases were reported, for a total of 2,870. Currently, the positivity rate, which indicates what percentage of people who are tested receive a positive result, sits at 3.5 percent.
Gov. Larry Hogan said this week that the positivity rate for adults younger than 40 is much higher than the rate for those older than 40.
Nine people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in Frederick County.
(3) comments
Experts are supposedly calling for another nationwide shutdown. I’m all for that if the government can guarantee to provide every essential need and funds during that time, But they can’t so they can go take a hike with the shutdown the talk.
Too many people in Frederick aren't taking this seriously. I have a regional membership to OneLife Fitness (includes the Sport&Health gyms). I've been to several in the DMV area. It is only in the two Frederick gyms that everyone is without masks. This includes people hanging out in groups, and chit chatting with no social distancing. Yes, it is not very pleasant exercising with a mask, but it will be more unpleasant if gyms were to be closed again due to rising case counts.
And the businesses that fail to enforce mask wearing will be squealing like a pig stuck under a gate if forced to close again. [ninja]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.