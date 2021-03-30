As Maryland moved into Phase 2B of its COVID-19 vaccine rollout Tuesday to include anyone 16 and older with underlying health conditions, the state announced it is now administering more than 50,000 doses per day on average.
On Monday, the state delivered 55,044 shots into arms, a new single-day high.
"Our daily vaccination rate continues to rise to record levels, and we are finally receiving the increase in supply promised by the federal government," Gov. Larry Hogan said in a prepared statement. "The nation is in a race between vaccines and variants, and it is critical for Marylanders at higher risk of COVID-19 illness to get vaccinated."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 75 percent of Marylanders 65 and older and almost 40 percent of Marylanders 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Maryland is also getting shots into arms at a faster rate than 33 other states, the CDC says.
The state has now administered more than 2.6 million shots. That includes nearly 70,000 first doses, 40,000 second doses and 4,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Frederick County.
More than 16 percent of Frederick County's population has now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Frederick County Health Department.
The health department received 2,500 first doses of the vaccine this week, which is 500 more than last week.
Frederick County's testing positivity rate dropped under 6 percent Tuesday, but it's still above the 5-percent goal health experts have aimed for throughout the pandemic. The rolling positivity rate stood at 5.84 percent in Frederick and 5.24 percent statewide.
Locally, the county reported 36 new cases and no new deaths Tuesday. Additionally, 27 people were in the hospital with COVID-19, with three of those people being in intensive care.
After the state moved into Phase 2B Tuesday, it is scheduled to move into Phase 2C on April 13, making anyone 55 and older and essential workers in critical industries such as construction, food service and transportation eligible to receive the vaccine.
On April 27, anyone 16 and older will be eligible when the state moves into Phase 3.
The county health department said it intends to follow the state's eligibility guidelines for the vaccine after previously adopting a more conservative approach.
(1) comment
Those in groups 1A, 1B And 1C have not been able to get vaccinated. Why do we keep moving along when many are left behind in the previous groups?
