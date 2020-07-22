Maryland raced past a pair of COVID-19 milestones Wednesday as it tried to keep a grip on the novel coronavirus.
The state surpassed 80,000 confirmed cases as the Maryland Department of Health reported 627 new infections.
The increase was smaller than the one reported Tuesday (860). But it still marked the eighth time in the last nine days that the daily number of new cases surpassed 600 and brought the overall total to 80,172.
Maryland also pushed past a million coronavirus tests conducted. The state administered 21,021 tests over the last 24 hours, according to MDH, and has now conducted 1,000,179 overall.
The state's rolling seven-day positivity rate remained unchanged at 4.49 percent. In Frederick County, it dipped slightly to 3.16 percent.
Meanwhile, current hospitalizations continued their recent climb. The number has risen five consecutive days and seven times in the last eight. It now stands at 505 after going up by 21 for the second consecutive day.
That includes 137 in intensive care, an increase of six from the previous day.
In Frederick County, there are now 2,797 confirmed cases after 12 new cases were reported Wednesday by MDH.
There were four related deaths in the state, bringing the overall number to 2,376, and none in the county. It marks the 18th consecutive day the number of deaths in the county has held steady at 113.
The vast number of cases in Maryland remained concentrated in Prince George's (20,958) and Montgomery (16,593) counties. Baltimore County became the third Maryland county Wednesday to surpass 10,000 cases (10,153).
A total of 702,661 have tested negative for the virus, including almost 18,000 in the last 24 hours, according to the state.
Almost 12,000 state residents (11,997) have been hospitalized and 5,434 were released from isolation since the pandemic began.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.