Maryland surpassed 900 daily COVID-19 cases Friday for the second time this week, as new infections across the state are making steep climbs after weeks of declining.
This latest increase (930) was even larger than the one reported last Sunday (925) and once again the largest reported rise by the Maryland Department of Health since May 30 (1,027).
There were 13 new cases in Frederick County, marking just the second time in the last week that number has been below 20. On Tuesday, the county reported 46 cases, which was the largest daily rise since May 29 (73).
Most of the state's cases remain concentrated in Prince George's (21,210) and Montgomery counties (16,768). However, Baltimore County (10,520) and Baltimore city (10,001) each surpassed 10,000 cases in the last week.
There are now 81,766 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland, including 2,833 in Frederick County.
In a statement Friday afternoon, Gov. Larry Hogan said there is concern about a resurgence of the virus and state officials are watching all of the numbers closely.
More than 60 percent of the new cases in Maryland are residents under 40 years old, and the positivity rate among Marylanders under 35 (6.79 percent) is significantly higher than it is for those 35 and older (3.65 percent), according to Hogan.
"As we have from the beginning, we will continue to follow the advice of our doctors and public-health experts, and we will not hesitate to take statewide actions if and when we deem them to be necessary," he said.
"But I want to again make very clear to the people of Maryland, you can help stop the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks and continuing to follow the public-health guidelines."
A sharp uptick in cases in Dorchester County on the Eastern Shore was linked to a local crab-picking house, Hogan said.
The number of new cases across the state has crossed the 800 threshold four times in the last week.
Current hospitalizations also continued a steady ascent, climbing for a sixth consecutive day to 533. That's five more than reported the previous day.
There are 143 in intensive care, an increase of 10 over the last 24 hours.
Current hospitalizations had decreased for 32 straight days from May 27 through most of June and continued to steadily fall through the first half of July.
There were 12 deaths due to COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours across the state, bringing the overall total to 3,293. But the number of deaths in Frederick County held steady at 113 for the 20th consecutive day.
Meanwhile, there were more than 24,000 coronavirus tests conducted in Maryland over the last 24 hours, and 22 of the 24 jurisdictions have met the statewide goal of testing at least 10 percent of their populations.
The seven-day rolling positivity rate jumped from 4.56 percent to 4.69 percent.
In Frederick County, where 14.8 percent of its close to 265,000 residents have been tested, the positivity rate jumped by close to a quarter of a percentage point to 3.52 percent.
That is as high as it has been since the positivity rate stood at 4 percent on June 29.
