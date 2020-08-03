With Tropical Storm Isaias barreling up the East Coast, Maryland announced Monday that it was suspending COVID-19 testing at community based sites on Tuesday when the largest impact from the storm is expected to be felt in this area.
There were no sites in Frederick County due to be closed by the storm, according to the Maryland Department of Health website. But the state did warn that all testing sites are subject to being closed and that anyone seeking a test should call ahead to make sure the location will be open.
The suspension of testing comes after Maryland conducted more than 24,000 over the last 24 hours.
There were 870 new cases reported in the state, marking the fifth consecutive day it had surpassed 800 daily cases. It brings the overall number of confirmed cases in Maryland to 91,144.
In Frederick County, there were 12 new cases reported, raising the total to 3,010. That’s a small fraction of the cases in Prince George’s, (22,880), Montgomery (17,842) and Baltimore (12,401) counties, as well as Baltimore City (11,748).
There were eight new deaths in the state, pushing the total to 3,389, and none in the county. The death toll in the county remained at 114 for a sixth straight day. There has been only one death in the county since July 4.
Current hospitalizations fell for the second consecutive day, although the decrease reported Monday (5) was smaller than the decrease reported Tuesday (39).
There are now 548 currently hospitalized by the virus. That includes 135 in intensive care, which is six more than the previous day.
At Frederick Health Hospital, there were six COVID-19 patients, including three in intensive care on Sunday.
Despite the large volume of testing, the state’s seven-day rolling positivity rate fell to one of its lowest levels of the pandemic (4.36 percent). It has been below five percent since June 25.
In Frederick County, the positivity rate is 2.13 percent. That’s as low as it has been since July 16 (2.09 percent).
Almost 1.3 million tests have now been administered in Maryland, and the state has now tested 15.9 percent of its population.
Frederick County has now tested 16.9 percent of its roughly 265,000 residents. That is the 10th best percentage among the state’s 24 jurisdictions.
Somerset County on the Eastern Shore leads the way, having tested 24.6 percent of its population.
