Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that Maryland is offering drive-thru, no-appointment COVID-19 vaccinations at three of its mass-vaccination sites.
Those sites are the Six Flags America amusement park in Bowie, Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf and Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen.
“Expanding no-appointment vaccinations is another way we are working to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated,” Hogan said in a written statement. “Our goal throughout this massive effort remains the same, to provide a vaccine to every single Marylander who wants one.”
Maryland is offering walk-up, no-appointment vaccinations at nine of its mass-vaccination sites, including the Hagerstown Premium Outlets, M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, the Baltimore Convention Center, the Greenbelt Metro Station, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis and the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury.
The state has now administered 4.43 million vaccines, including more than 192,000 in Frederick County, according to the Maryland Health Department.
More than 58 percent of state residents 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The same holds true for more than 83 percent of state residents 65 and older.
