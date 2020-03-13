Gov. Larry Hogan announced five more confirmed cases of COVID-19 via Twitter on Friday, although he did not reveal where the cases were or the details of the cases. A sixth positive case, this time in Carroll County, was confirmed by Carroll County Sheriff Jim DeWees later in the day.
Two were in Prince George's County, and one each in Baltimore, Charles and Anne Arundel counties, said Mike Ricci, a spokesperson for Hogan.
That brings Maryland up to 18 cases, a 50 percent increase from Thursday. Hogan has repeatedly said in his press conferences that numbers are expected to rise dramatically as more tests are conducted.
Frederick County does not have a confirmed case as of 4:30 p.m. Friday, said Rissah Watkins, with the Frederick County Health Department.
Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks told NBC4 that it now has six cases: a man in his 40s who was exposed to the county's first confirmed case, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s.
The woman's case is being investigated. The man in his 50s is related to the woman and is currently hospitalized in another state, according to NBC4.
Generally, cases are classified by where the person lives, not where they are tested.
Watkins said the Frederick County Health Department is fielding many calls, as is Maryland 211. The local Frederick County 211 can be reached at 866-411-6803.
The health department does not test for COVID-19, Watkins said. Those concerned they may be developing COVID-19 or have symptoms should call their doctor, who can ask screening questions while consulting with the health department. Doctors need to be prepared to answer these calls, she said.
