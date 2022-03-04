As coronavirus transmission drops in Frederick County, masks will no longer be required inside most county government facilities starting Monday, according to a Friday afternoon news release from the county.
Face coverings will remain recommended for visitors and employees who enter county government buildings, according to the release. Some departments that serve high-risk populations may continue requiring masks.
The mask recommendation will remain in place as long as local coronavirus transmission levels are “substantial” or “high,” as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Transmission of the virus remained listed as substantial in Frederick County as of Friday.
Masks will continue to be required in all senior centers operated by the Frederick County Senior Services Division, on public transit, in “designated areas of Workforce Services” — such as small meeting rooms, classrooms and computer training rooms — in health care-related settings and for health care services, the release stated.
Anyone with a cough or who has symptoms of COVID-19 will be required to mask up in all county government buildings, according to the release.
The county added 32 more coronavirus cases and two more deaths on Friday, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. Its seven-day positivity rate was 3.67 percent.
— Angela Roberts
