As Maryland prepares to move into its next phase of reopening, it made incremental gains against the novel coronavirus Wednesday.
The number of new cases, current hospitalizations and the seven-day rolling positivity rate all declined from the previous day, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
There were 456 new cases reported between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Wednesday, a much smaller increase than the 614 that were reported the previous day.
The number of confirmed cases in Maryland now stands at 109,319, including 3,513 in Frederick County.
New cases went up by eight in the county, which is five fewer than Tuesday's increase.
Current hospitalizations also saw a modest decline, dipping by 15 to 370 overall.
That includes 113 patients in intensive care, an increase of one from the previous day.
At Frederick Health Hospital, there were two COVID-19 patients, including one in intensive care for a third consecutive day.
Meanwhile, the death toll in the state climbed by six to 3,623. In Frederick County, it remained at 118 for fourth consecutive day.
As the state conducted more than 12,000 tests over the last 24 hours, the seven-day positivity rate, a rolling average of positive results as a percentage of all tests, dipped from 3.39 percent to 3.36 percent.
In Frederick County, it fell sharply from 2.49 percent to 2.12 percent.
Gov. Larry Hogan cited improving metrics across the state Tuesday for allowing Maryland to move into Phase Three of his Roadmap to Recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
At 5 p.m. Friday, all businesses in the state will be permitted to open with some restrictions and health protocols in place.
Movie theaters and live-entertainment venues can open at 50 percent capacity, while retail stores and Houses of Worship can expand their occupancy from 50 to 75 percent.
The number of Maryland residents that have been released from isolation since the pandemic began surpassed 7,000 Wednesday. It now stands at 7,026.
(2) comments
See folks, it's up it's down, it's up it's down, it's up it's down.
Wear a mask when required and wash your hands.
The virus is here to stay.
[ninja]
@bosco
If what it's up/down, up/down... wouldn't conventional wisdom say that we do what we are currently doing or even not change things drastically?
I mean what is the first rule when you find yourself in a hole?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.