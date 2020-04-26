Sam and Susan Swann, of Middletown, are used to their daughter, Kelsey, being a little hard to reach. When your daughter works on a cruise ship on the other side of the world, you can expect the connection to be a little spotty.
But since the end of March, the Swanns have not always known Kelsey’s whereabouts. The ship where she works as a theater performer, Celebrity Solstice, has been sailing around with just its staff on board for the last month, trying to find a place to dock.
The cruise let its passengers off in Sydney, Australia, on March 20 due to the new coronavirus, but kept the crew on board and agreed to pay them through the end of their current contracts, Susan Swann said. The cruise ship company, which is owned by Royal Caribbean, hoped the shutdown would be short.
For the next month, the cruise ship sailed around international waters. When it became clear the shutdown would be putting the cruise ship out of business for the foreseeable future, the company decided to find somewhere to disembark and let the employees off so they could return home.
Susan Swann said the cruise originates in America, and the staff are from a variety of countries around the world.
But by the time they tried to find somewhere to dock, most countries had closed their borders and were not allowing any ships to dock due to fear of the coronavirus spreading further.
“We’re hoping, waiting for some place that will let them in, which will happen eventually. But that’s kind of where they’re at,” Susan Swann said.
The ship is able to accept fuel and supplies from smaller ships that come and meet them in the water.
During the two weeks following March 20, the staff of the ship were all asked to self-isolate for 14 days to ensure that if the virus was on the ship, it wouldn’t be spread among employees. Each employee was brought meals three times a day.
To keep herself occupied during the quarantine, Kelsey decided to make her own version of the song “When Will My Life Begin” from the Disney movie “Tangled.” She changed the lyrics to fit her situation, singing about rereading books, playing her ukulele and watching Netflix to pass the time.
She uploaded the song to YouTube, where it has since garnered over 2,000 views. Susan said it took Kelsey several hours to upload the video using the ship’s Wi-Fi.
While the Swanns would love their daughter to return home as soon as possible, they know that the situation could be a lot worse.
“She’s about 12 hours ahead of us now where she is. It can just be spotty sometimes. Sometimes she’ll pixelate out, but we do have communication with her,” Susan Swann said. “And we can send messages that way.”
Each crew member was given their own cabin with a balcony so that they could still get some outside air while on lockdown.
Kelsey planned an Easter service with her fellow crew mates, during which they all stood on their balconies and sang songs together.
“They’re all musicians, singers and dancers, they’re just kind of trying to make the best of it and hopefully they can get home soon,” Susan Swann said.
