Montana has its first case of a new coronavirus disease after a resident visiting Anne Arundel County tested positive for COVID-19, Maryland's governor announced Wednesday.
The woman, who is in her 70s, was alerted that she had been in contact with someone with a confirmed case of the disease, according to a release from Gov. Larry Hogan.
The patient was tested at an Anne Arundel County hospital.
The case is being a labeled a Montana case, which means Maryland still has nine cases, even though the woman is in Maryland.
Hogan's announcement comes hours after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic.
Close the borders! [lol][lol]
