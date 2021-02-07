More than 690,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Maryland, with over 10 percent of the Frederick County population receiving their first dose.
In the county as of Sunday, 26,404 first doses and 5,797 second doses had been administered.
More than 16,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county as the pandemic approaches its one-year mark, with 89 new cases confirmed between Saturday and Sunday. No new deaths were reported in that time, however, and the death toll remains at 247.
The positivity rate is 6.2 percent, up slightly from 6.16 percent Saturday.
In Maryland, 1,566 COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 363,650.
The death toll in the state increased by 20 and is now 7,170, and the statewide positivity rate is 5.73 percent, down .1 percent from Saturday.
As for hospitalizations, 1,402 people were in hospitals with COVID-19 in the state overall on Sunday, with 326 of those people in intensive care. In Frederick County, 44 people at Frederick Health Hospital had tested positive for COVID-19, and five of them are in intensive care.
The Baltimore Sun reported the majority of new cases — 62.84% of Sunday’s total — were reported in the state’s five most populous jurisdictions: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties and Baltimore City, according to state health officials. Those jurisdictions represent more than 65% of the state’s population, per The Sun.
Sunday's coronavirus figures came roughly three days after County Executive Jan Gardner (D) issued new directives that allow restaurants to now stay open beyond 10 p.m., though they can't serve alcohol beyond that point. The updated guidelines brought Frederick County more in line with Gov. Larry Hogan's statewide orders.
