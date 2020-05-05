More than 150 residents from several municipalities and unincorporated areas across Frederick County submitted comments to the County Council, asking them to lower the county’s tax rate.
Those residents want the council to adopt the constant yield tax rate of $1.0344 per $100 of assessed value, which would generate about $8.5 million less in property tax revenue and the same amount as fiscal 2020. The current tax rate is $1.06 per $100 of assessed value.
County Executive Jan Gardner (D) proposed the same $1.06 tax rate in her fiscal 2021 operating budget. Residents can pay more in property taxes, however, if the state’s Department of Assessments and Taxation assesses their homes and finds their assessment values have risen. The local office assesses about a third of the county’s properties each year.
Even if the constant yield tax rate is adopted, taxes could still go up for residents depending on those assessments, Chief Administrative Officer Rick Harcum said Tuesday.
Del. Dan Cox (R-Frederick and Carroll) was among the more than 150 residents who supported the council adopting a constant yield tax rate. There were roughly a handful of residents who supported maintaining the current tax rate: including Stan Mordensky of Ijamsville, a former member of the Monocacy Scenic River Citizens Advisory Board.
Donald, Dacey and McKay introduce budget amendments
Councilmen Jerry Donald (D), Steve McKay (R) and Phil Dacey (R) also introduced four budget amendments which would cut more than $13 million from the county budget.
Donald’s amendment would cut $9.1 million from public safety contracts and raises for county employees. McKay and Dacey proposed the next three: a $2.8 million cut in raises for non-union county employees, a $1.4 million cut in cost of living adjustments and salary increases for Frederick Community College employees and a $120,000 cut in improvements at the county courthouse.
Council members did not vote on the amendments Tuesday, but debated them at length. Donald said his amendment was to address economic uncertainties in the upcoming months and years, and he would be willing to revisit county employee salaries later this year.
“We’re just sort of in a fog of unknowns,” Donald said, adding: “We don’t know what the economy will look like when this ends. Right now, the federal government keeps pumping money into the economy, and the economy is in some sort of suspended animation.”
But Harcum and some council members, including Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer (D) and Council Vice President Michael Blue (R), said a cut in pay raises across the board could put the county in legal trouble, given county government already signed contracts with union employees in public safety and other divisions.
“It’s a really difficult conversation to say yes to the firefighters and sheriff’s deputies, but no to the 911 call-takers and that’s the dilemma we would be in,” Harcum said if county union workers got a raise, but non-union employees didn’t.
McKay said outside of whether county government officials can afford to pay those raises, there’s a moral question of whether it’s OK to do so, as many are struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“What I would just ask people to think about is, we may be able to afford these raises,” McKay said. “That’s a separate question as opposed to, whether we should provide those raises in this current economic climate, with how many of our citizens are hurting.”
The council will vote on those amendments, the county’s tax rate and the overall budget at meetings later this month.
