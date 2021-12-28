After weeks without key coronavirus surveillance statistics due to a cyberattack-induced server outage at the Maryland Department of Health, most local numbers were back online in Frederick County as of Tuesday afternoon.
The picture they painted was a grim one. During the 24 days that passed since the last time COVID-19 case data was available in Frederick County, the jurisdiction added 3,307 new cases of the virus. That’s nearly 300 more cases than the county added in the two-month period between Oct. 4 and Dec. 3.
Meanwhile, local positivity levels stood at 18.57 percent on Tuesday, a bit lower than Monday’s rate of 18.92 but still about 1 percentage point higher than overall state levels. The last time positivity rates were this high in Frederick County was during the pandemic’s first surge in spring of 2020.
Since Dec. 3 — the last time comprehensive coronavirus data was available — 16 people died from the virus in Frederick County, bringing the jurisdiction up to 403 confirmed deaths. In Maryland overall, 415 people died during the same period.
On social media, Mike Ricci, director of communications for Gov. Larry Hogan, noted the state averaged 18 deaths per day this week compared to 44 daily deaths during the same period last year.
That’s “another indicator that #VaccinesWork,” he wrote.
In Frederick County, 67.7 percent of the population — and 83 percent of the adult population — is fully vaccinated.
As of Tuesday, 57 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Frederick Health — nearly 70 percent of whom were unvaccinated. According to the coronavirus dashboard of the county’s largest health system, there were nine people in the intensive care unit.
Total hospitalizations from the virus in the county hit 70 last week, two shy of matching the pandemic peak reached on Jan. 18, a time when vaccinations were widely unavailable. Statewide, there were 1,826 people hospitalized from the virus on Tuesday, including 19 children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.