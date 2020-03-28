A Mount Airy nursing home reported Saturday that 66 of its residents have now tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the state’s first known outbreak in a nursing home.
Eleven of the residents at Pleasant View Nursing Home are currently hospitalized, including two women in their 50s, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Saturday night. Details on the other nine were not immediately available.
“Tonight, Maryland has experienced a tragic coronavirus outbreak at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy. Multiple state agencies are on the scene and working closely with the local health department and the facility as they take urgent steps to protect additional residents and staff who may have been exposed,” Hogan said in a news release. “As we have been warning for weeks, older Marylanders and those with underlying health conditions are more vulnerable and at a significantly higher risk of contracting this disease.”
In an email Saturday night, Rissah Watkins, with the Frederick County Health Department, said she could not confirm how many of the nursing home patients have been transferred to Frederick Health Hospital since it’s an ongoing response and the “numbers are changing as the officials work to care for the residents.”
In a statement on Facebook, Mount Airy Mayor Pat Rockinberg said that he spoke with the Carroll County health officer, and nursing home employees are being monitored and tested regularly. There is not an increased risk to the Mount Airy community at this time.
The mayor offered his thoughts and prayers to the residents and their families.
"This is a tragedy and concern," Rockinberg said in another Facebook post. "We will keep the community informed of any recommendations. At this point, be vigilant, without fear, that has always been our best defense."
Meanwhile, across the state, five additional Maryland residents died from COVID-19 Saturday and confirmed cases of the virus in Maryland topped 1,000.
A Baltimore woman in her 80s and one in her 60, both with underlying health conditions, a Prince George’s County man in his 50s, a Charles County resident in his 50s and a Wicomico resident in her 60s with underlying medical conditions died from the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to the Maryland Department of Health Saturday evening.
Confirmed cases increased by at least 218 in 24 hours. Deaths doubled Saturday, with a total of 10.
Baltimore Mayor Jack Young announced the two city deaths via Twitter shortly before the Maryland Department of Health’s announcement.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this difficult time,” Young said. “It is vital that we continue to protect each other and vigilantly practice social distancing to safeguard our community.”
Approximately 26 percent, or 261 cases, are people 60 and older.
More men in the state have been diagnosed with the disease, with 505 cases compared to 487 cases in women.
Frederick County saw an increase of two cases, making the total in the county 22. Of those cases, three people are hospitalized and two have recovered, according to the Frederick County Health Department.
Montgomery and Prince George’s counties continue to have the largest number of cases, followed by Baltimore County and Baltimore city. Neither Dorchester or Allegany counties have reported cases.
At least 12,508 people have been tested in Maryland, with 11,516 tests coming back negative. Laboratories have to report negative tests and the total number of people it tested once a week to the Maryland Department of Health, per a directive from the secretary of health.￼
