After two residents of a long-term care center in Mount Airy tested positive for COVID-19, more than 60 others have been tested and are awaiting the results.
The Carroll County Health Department announced Friday night that two women in their 50s tested positive at Pleasant View Nursing Home.
Both are hospitalized, according to a news release. The two cases bring the total in Carroll County to 14, according to the Carroll County Times, which first reported the story. This makes at least 785 cases in Maryland, as of Friday night.
Pleasant View Nursing Home did not return a call for comment Friday.
The nursing home is following the guidance of the Maryland Department of Health and the Carroll County Health Department, county Health Officer Ed Singer said in the release.
"Their staff is working diligently and putting patients first," Singer said. "They have been open and transparent with their residents and families and are doing a great job taking care of their patients during this challenging time."
Worst possible thing. Awful news.
