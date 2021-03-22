Mount Airy will receive almost $16 million to help address the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that recently passed Congress.
The news was announced by Mayor Patrick Rockinberg.
The more than $15.8 million allocated for Mount Airy through the plan can be used to provide assistance to households, small businesses, nonprofits and to boost tourism, travel and hospitality. It can also be used to provide essential workers with premium pay, cover revenue losses incurred due to the pandemic and make necessary investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
"Our goal is to earmark these funds to aid in the recovery of the devastating effects that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our small businesses and how it can be used to strengthen us as we move forward," Rockinberg said. "We will not take this task lightly, and we will look at this opportunity to benefit our community in the long run."
—Greg Swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.