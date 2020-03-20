Mount St. Mary's announced Friday that classes will remain online for the remainder for the spring semester due to concerns over the ever-changing situation around COVID-19.
In a letter to the university community, President Timothy Trainor said he and staff have realized that keeping campus closed for only a few weeks is no longer possible.
"While this is certainly not the way that any of us had hoped or planned for this semester to unfold, it is in the best interest of our entire Mount community to continue the semester remotely," Trainor said.
The Mount had already begun online classes on Wednesday after sending students home a week earlier.
Trainor also provided information in the letter about the 2020 commencement, room and board credits, and move-out dates.
Trainor said that the university is committed to holding a commencement ceremony and that he would alert students immediately when there is more information.
Students will receive prorated credits to their accounts for housing for the amount of time they are unable to occupy it.
The university will calculate the value of unused meals for students with meal plans and that value will be credited to student accounts.
For graduating seniors, credits received will first apply to any outstanding balances owed to the university. Once that balance is paid in full, students will receive a refund for any remaining credit balance.
According to Trainor's letter, all credits will be applied to student accounts in April and may be subject to limitations imposed by financial aid regulations.
For students who are not seniors, credits will be applied to any balances on the student's account and any remaining credit will be applied toward the student's next academic term.
Students are also being asked to wait until April 14 to return to campus and collect their things.
In addition to the closing of campus to students — except for those with extenuating circumstances — the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes is closed and Masses have been suspended until further notice.
"I know that the current environment is disruptive, stressful and rapidly changing. We are committed to doing everything we can to help you succeed during this difficult time," Trainor said. "May we all draw strength in the coming weeks from being part of the Mount family."
