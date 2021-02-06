Nearly 10 percent of county residents have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to local health department data. 

Specifically, 25,443 residents have received their first dose, or 9.8 percent of the population. Of those, 4,956 people have received their second dose, or 1.9 percent of the county's residents.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 15,968 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Frederick, local health department officials report. There were an additional 58 cases reported to the health department from Friday to Saturday.

There were two deaths reported from Friday to Saturday, bringing the death toll to 247 people countywide. 

The seven-day rolling positivity rate on Saturday was 6.16 percent, down from the 6.43 percent reported Friday. Hospitalizations increased from 35 to 37 total beds, with six people in intensive care unit beds, the same as Friday.

Broadly speaking, the case rate per 100,000 people has dropped in the county since mid-January. As of Saturday, that figure stood at 24.05. 

Follow Steve Bohnel on Twitter: @Steve_Bohnel

Steve Bohnel is the county government reporter for the Frederick News-Post. He can be reached at sbohnel@newspost.com. He graduated from Temple University, with a journalism degree in May 2017, and is a die-hard Everton F.C. fan.

(2) comments

threecents
threecents

Thanks FNP and Jan. Some of us are grateful for your efforts on our behalves.

pdl603

Such poor reporting by the FNP. 10 percent is how good compared to the surrounding counties? Now that would be the question to ask Queen Jan.

