Nearly 10 percent of county residents have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to local health department data.
Specifically, 25,443 residents have received their first dose, or 9.8 percent of the population. Of those, 4,956 people have received their second dose, or 1.9 percent of the county's residents.
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 15,968 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Frederick, local health department officials report. There were an additional 58 cases reported to the health department from Friday to Saturday.
There were two deaths reported from Friday to Saturday, bringing the death toll to 247 people countywide.
The seven-day rolling positivity rate on Saturday was 6.16 percent, down from the 6.43 percent reported Friday. Hospitalizations increased from 35 to 37 total beds, with six people in intensive care unit beds, the same as Friday.
Broadly speaking, the case rate per 100,000 people has dropped in the county since mid-January. As of Saturday, that figure stood at 24.05.
(2) comments
Thanks FNP and Jan. Some of us are grateful for your efforts on our behalves.
Such poor reporting by the FNP. 10 percent is how good compared to the surrounding counties? Now that would be the question to ask Queen Jan.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.