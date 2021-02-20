Nearly 4,000 more Frederick County residents received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the past week, the latest local figures show.
COVID-19 vaccines have hit the arms of 32,676 locals thus far, or 12.6 percent of the local population, up from 11.1 percent last week. Just over 6 percent of the population has received the second dose, up from 4 percent, Frederick County government's website showed Saturday.
The seven-day positivity rate has dropped from 5.6 to 4.9 percent locally. Statewide, Maryland's positivity rate stands at 4.17 percent, Maryland Department of Health data shows.
There are 16,659 COVID-19 cases in Frederick County and 257 deaths, compared to 16,366 cases and 252 deaths the week prior. Maryland has confirmed 375,737 cases and 7,515 deaths.
Female Frederick County residents account for slightly more COVID-19 cases than males, at 52.2 percent, while deaths are 50/50.
Hispanic residents have contracted 14 percent of local cases, though Hispanic or Latino people make up 10.5 percent of the county's population, according to the most recent U.S. Census data. They represent 4 percent of deaths.
COVID-19 patients occupied six intensive care unit beds and 35 acute care beds at Frederick Health Hospital as of Feb. 19. Across the state, 1,049 Marylanders were hospitalized.
Inside local congregate living facilities, 456 staff and 453 residents have contracted COVID-19. Eighty-seven residents have died. There were no staff deaths as of Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.