Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that nearly 40 Maryland companies were working on developing vaccines and treatments for COVID-19, as well as improving diagnostic testing and research.
The Maryland companies have secured more than $3 billion for that effort, Hogan said.
"As we confront a global pandemic on a scale not experienced since the 1918 flu, it is remarkable to see the extraordinary depth and breadth of expertise being galvanized against COVID from right here in Maryland,” Ron Daniels, president of Johns Hopkins University, said in a statement released by Hogan's office.
Hopkins has dedicated 260 scientists and researchers to COVID-19 projects. Meanwhile, the University of Maryland School of Medicine recently began phase 3 trials for a vaccine to treat the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The state continues to press forward to combat the spread of the virus even as the Maryland Department of Health reported 567 new COVID-19 cases and two related deaths.
There were no related deaths in Frederick County for the second consecutive day after the county had reported one on back-to-back days for the first time since July 4.
A total of 116 county residents have lost their lives to COVID-19, part of the 3,554 the disease has claimed across the state.
With more than 22,000 tests being administered over the last 24 hours, the state's rolling seven-day positivity rate rose slightly to 3.27 percent.
In Frederick County, it ticked higher from 1.9 percent to 2.15 percent. The number of confirmed cases in the county increased by 27 from the previous day to 3,371.
These are the types of trends that the science and medical labs around the state are looking to stop.
There are 104,669 confirmed cases across the state, according to MDH.
“On the day of our first coronavirus cases, I said that Maryland was home to some of the top health research facilities in the world, and vowed that we would be a part of developing treatments and perhaps even a vaccine for this deadly virus,” Hogan said in a statement.
“I want to commend our world-class life sciences community, our universities, and federal research labs for working together to fight this unprecedented global pandemic. Our state will continue to lead on the road to recovery.”
Current hospitalizations statewide held steady at 407, while the number of patients in intensive care climbed back over 100, increasing by four to 103.
At Frederick Health Hospital, there were six COVID-19 patients Sunday. None of them were in intensive care.
