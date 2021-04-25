Frederick County's COVID-19 positivity rate is trending downward as nearly one-third of the local population reached full-vaccination status over the weekend.
Slightly more than 81,200 Frederick County residents, or 31.3 percent of the population, were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Sunday, up from about 71,500 in a week, the county's website showed.
The county's seven-day positivity rate stood at 4.2 percent Sunday, down from 6.2 percent the week before. Maryland’s rate was 4.76 percent, a decrease from 5.61 one week ago, Maryland Department of Health data shows.
In the county, there have been 19,304 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began — up from 19,088 the week prior — and 310 deaths, an increase of 10 from one week ago, as of Sunday’s reporting. Maryland had confirmed 443,257 cases and 8,475 deaths.
Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted Sunday the state had reached approximately 4.35 million vaccinations. On average, 65,013 shots are going into arms each day in Maryland, he said, down from 65,135 the week prior. About 58 percent of adult Marylanders have received at least one shot, Hogan said, up from 52.9 percent one week prior.
Approximately 41.6 percent, or 108,091 Frederick County residents, had received the first dose, up from 37.7 percent last week, according to Frederick County’s website.
Those that have received the second dose comprise 26.6 percent (69,123 people), up from 23 percent in one week. About 4.7 percent of Frederick County residents received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or 12,096 people, up from 4.6 percent in a week.
Most Marylanders are getting the two-shot vaccines, while 180,584 people had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine as of April 24, state data showed. There were 1,835,942 Maryland residents fully vaccinated, up from 1,601,331 the week prior.
Hispanic residents have contracted 13.5 percent of local cases, though Hispanic or Latino people make up about 10.5 percent of the county’s population, according to the most recent U.S. Census data. They represent 3.7 percent of deaths.
Black residents represented 10.3 percent of cases and 11.1 percent of deaths, while Black or African American people make up approximately 10.7 percent of the county’s population. Asian residents had 1.5 percent of the county’s cases and 0.6 percent of deaths, while they represent about 5 percent of the local population. White residents contracted the most cases at 52.9 percent, and 74.3 percent have died. White people make up about 80.7 percent of Frederick County.
COVID-19 patients occupied five intensive care unit beds and 22 acute care beds at Frederick Health Hospital as of Sunday’s report. Across the state, 1,145 Marylanders were hospitalized.
Inside local congregate living facilities, 314 staff and 294 residents contracted COVID-19. Sixty-eight residents died. There were no staff deaths as of Sunday.
(1) comment
July 4th. Independence Day. Burn your mask and get back to living life. Let the anti-vaxxers take their chances.
