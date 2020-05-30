The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Frederick County approached 1,900 on Saturday.
With 17 new cases reported since Friday, the county now has 1,897.
One new death was reported since Friday, bringing the county's total to 108.
Most of the confirmed cases have been released from isolation. Fifteen more people were released since Friday, for a total of 1,191 people released.
Intensive Care Unit beds in use have generally plateaued at about 9 for the last few days. Acute beds in use have increased to 15, from 12 earlier in the week. Twenty-four beds total are currently in use in Frederick County.
Statewide, 1,027 additional cases were confirmed since Friday. There are now 52,015 confirmed cases and 2,390 deaths.
Hospitalizations are generally plateauing and trending slowly downward. On Saturday, 492 ICU beds were in use in Maryland, and 1,200 beds total.
